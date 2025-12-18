Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards Theory to Practice Trainings

Hosted by
About this event
Take all five trainings, get one free! Course dates: 2/16, 2/23, 3/2, 3/9, 3/16.
In this training, participants will learn the fundamentals of the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards Health and Physical Development domain. Each sub-domain will be explored, in depth, to maximize teacher’s understanding of how children approach their learning and their role in facilitating activities. Participants will be given opportunities to identify, through practice observations, the process by which children learn skills and how to utilize intentional planning to increase children’s development within this domain.
In this training, participants will learn the fundamentals of the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards Approaches to Learning domain. Each sub-domain will be explored, in depth, to maximize teacher’s understanding of how children approach their learning and their role in facilitating activities. Participants will be given opportunities to identify, through practice observations, the process by which children learn skills and how to utilize intentional planning to increase children’s development within this domain.
In this training, participants will learn the fundamentals of the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards and Social and Emotional Development domain. Each sub-domain will be explored, in depth, to maximize teacher’s understanding of how children approach their learning and their role in facilitating activities. Participants will be given opportunities to identify, through practice observations, the process by which children learn skills and how to utilize intentional planning to increase children’s development within this domain.
In this training, participants will explore the Cognition and General Knowledge domain as it relates to Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards. Participants will be able to define each sub-domain, recognize the importance of intentionally planning for the domain for each child, demonstrate how to assess children’s skills, and intentionally plan learning opportunities and environments related to the Cognition and General Knowledge domain.
In this training, participants will learn the fundamentals of the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards Language Development and Communication domain. Each sub-domain will be explored, in depth, to maximize teacher’s understanding of how children approach their learning and their role in facilitating activities. Participants will be given opportunities to identify, through practice observations, the process by which children learn skills and how to utilize intentional planning to increase children’s development within this domain.
