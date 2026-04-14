Witnessing State Violence: Oral History and Liberatory Praxis, OHMAR Annual Meeting 2026

About this event
Admission to the conference. Includes OHMAR membership for one year.
A portion of registration proceeds goes to the Martha Ross Prize.
If the cost is prohibitive for you, please reach out to [email protected]
For students currently enrolled in educational institutions. Includes OHMAR membership for one year.
A portion of registration proceeds goes to the Martha Ross Prize.
Workshop on Friday, May 8 from 1:30–2:30 pm led by Shilpi Malinowski on Holding Multiple Truths: How Oral Historians Can Tell A Story From All Sides.
If the cost is prohibitive for you, please reach out to [email protected]
$
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