Oral History In The Mid-atlantic Region - Ohmar

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Oral History In The Mid-atlantic Region - Ohmar

About this event

Witnessing State Violence: Oral History and Liberatory Praxis, OHMAR Annual Meeting 2026

Standard Conference Ticket
$65

Admission to the conference. Includes OHMAR membership for one year.

A portion of registration proceeds goes to the Martha Ross Prize.

If the cost is prohibitive for you, please reach out to [email protected]

Student Ticket
$35

For students currently enrolled in educational institutions. Includes OHMAR membership for one year.

A portion of registration proceeds goes to the Martha Ross Prize.

Workshop Ticket
$15

Workshop on Friday, May 8 from 1:30–2:30 pm led by Shilpi Malinowski on Holding Multiple Truths: How Oral Historians Can Tell A Story From All Sides.

If the cost is prohibitive for you, please reach out to [email protected]

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