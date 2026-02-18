Wolf Pack Family Fest

Be the leader of the pack.



Our top-tier sponsorship offers maximum visibility and recognition across all PTO communications and events.

Includes:

Presenting Sponsor status for the event

Logo on home flyers sent to all families

Logo in the school yearbook

Logo on event t-shirts

Logo on event banners

DJ shout-out during the event

Recognition in the Timberwolf Times

Recognition on the PTO website

Social media recognition

10x10 vendor space at the event

💥 Best for businesses looking for strong community presence and broad exposure