T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Wolf Pack Family Fest

10600 Kettle Run Rd

Nokesville, VA 20181, USA

Add a donation for T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

$

🐺 Alpha Wolf
$2,500

Be the leader of the pack.


Our top-tier sponsorship offers maximum visibility and recognition across all PTO communications and events.

Includes:

  • Presenting Sponsor status for the event
  • Logo on home flyers sent to all families
  • Logo in the school yearbook
  • Logo on event t-shirts
  • Logo on event banners
  • DJ shout-out during the event
  • Recognition in the Timberwolf Times
  • Recognition on the PTO website
  • Social media recognition
  • 10x10 vendor space at the event

💥 Best for businesses looking for strong community presence and broad exposure

🐾 Pack Leader
$1,000

Step up as a trusted leader supporting our school community.


Includes:

  • Logo in the school yearbook
  • Logo on event t-shirts
  • Logo on event banners
  • DJ shout-out during the event
  • Recognition in the Timberwolf Times
  • Recognition on the PTO website
  • Social media recognition
  • 10x10 vendor space at the event

Great visibility with meaningful impact.

🐾 Wolf Pack Champion
$500

A powerful way to show your support and get noticed.


Includes:

  • Logo on event banners
  • DJ shout-out during the event
  • Recognition in the Timberwolf Times
  • Recognition on the PTO website
  • Social media recognition
  • 10x10 vendor space at the event

🙌 Perfect for local businesses and community partners.

🐾 Wolf Pack Guardian
$250

Help protect and uplift our school—every contribution counts.


Includes:

  • Recognition in the Timberwolf Times
  • Recognition on the PTO website
  • Social media recognition
  • 10x10 vendor space at the event

💙 A solid way to support while staying visible.

🐾 Wolf Pack Partner
$100

Join the pack and support our students and teachers.


Includes:

  • Social media recognition
  • 10x10 vendor space at the event

🐾 Small but mighty support—much appreciated!

Vendor Donation
$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!