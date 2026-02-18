Wolf Pack Family Fest

About this event
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Be the leader of the pack.
Our top-tier sponsorship offers maximum visibility and recognition across all PTO communications and events.
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💥 Best for businesses looking for strong community presence and broad exposure
Step up as a trusted leader supporting our school community.
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✨ Great visibility with meaningful impact.
A powerful way to show your support and get noticed.
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🙌 Perfect for local businesses and community partners.
Help protect and uplift our school—every contribution counts.
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💙 A solid way to support while staying visible.
Join the pack and support our students and teachers.
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🐾 Small but mighty support—much appreciated!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!