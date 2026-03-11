The Wolfe Club Inc.

Offered by

The Wolfe Club Inc.

About the memberships

Wolfe Club Member Annual Donation

Annual Donation (Suggested)
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1 at EST

Patron Level Annual Donation
$350

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

If you are able to support the Club at a higher level we welcome it!

Wolfe Level Annual Donation
$500

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

If you are able to support the Club at a level worthy of General Wolfe we welcome it!

Annual Donation (Pay What You Can)
Pay what you can

Valid until December 30 at EST

If you are experiencing an Financial Hardship just pay what you can or not at all this Year.

Add a donation for The Wolfe Club Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!