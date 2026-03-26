The Wolfe Club Inc.
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The Wolfe Club Inc.

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The Wolfe Club Inc.

Our mission

The Wolfe Club is a 501c3 Social and charitable Men’s organization, focused on bringing together Men from all walks of life and ways of thinking, to build common ground, social ties, mutual support, and to collectively give back to our Community.
Past events
Past events
Fire & Ice: Wolfe Club Nordic Sauna Night
Event
Fire & Ice: Wolfe Club Nordic Sauna Night
Mar 26, 6:00 PM - Apr 12, 8:00 PM EDT
114 Ash St, West Newbury, MA 01985, USA
2026 "Alan Bull" Wolfe Club Ball Poster Limited Prints (20 made)
Custom
2026 "Alan Bull" Wolfe Club Ball Poster Limited Prints (20 made)
Feb 28, 12:55 - 1:55 PM EST
The Fourth Annual Wolfe Club Ball
Event
The Fourth Annual Wolfe Club Ball
Feb 7, 7:00 - 10:30 PM EST
26 Green St, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Wolfe Club "Chipping In for Families" Night @ Coach Club
Event
Wolfe Club "Chipping In for Families" Night @ Coach Club
Nov 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
22 Graf Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
2nd Annual Wolfe Club Comedy Night
Event
2nd Annual Wolfe Club Comedy Night
Apr 3, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
2025 Wolfe Club Ball Poster Limited Prints (20 made)
Custom
2025 Wolfe Club Ball Poster Limited Prints (20 made)
Jan 17, 2:55 PM - Feb 16, 3:55 PM EST
The Third Annual Wolfe Club Ball
Event
The Third Annual Wolfe Club Ball
Feb 8, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EST
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Inaugural Wolfe Club Comedy Night
Event
Inaugural Wolfe Club Comedy Night
Apr 25, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
19 Inn St, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
2024 Wolfe Club Ball Poster Signed Limited Print (only 20 prints) 16X20 with simple frame (1)
Custom
2024 Wolfe Club Ball Poster Signed Limited Print (only 20 prints) 16X20 with simple frame (1)
Jan 27, 2:55 PM - Feb 17, 12:56 PM EST
The Second Annual Wolfe Club Ball - A Black Tie - Mardi Gras - Masquerade
Event
The Second Annual Wolfe Club Ball - A Black Tie - Mardi Gras - Masquerade
Feb 10, 8:00 - 11:00 PM EST
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
VIP Table for Newburyport Oktoberfest October 14th 2023
Event
VIP Table for Newburyport Oktoberfest October 14th 2023
Oct 14, 12:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
4 New Pasture Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Wolfe Club Ball Poster Signed Limited Print (only 20 prints) 16X20 with simple frame
Custom
Wolfe Club Ball Poster Signed Limited Print (only 20 prints) 16X20 with simple frame
Feb 28, 2:55 PM - Feb 12, 5:00 PM EST
The Inaugural Wolfe Club Ball - A Black Tie - Mardi Gras - Masquerade
Event
The Inaugural Wolfe Club Ball - A Black Tie - Mardi Gras - Masquerade
Feb 11, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EST
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Feed Families
Donation
Donate to Feed Families
$2,460 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/thewolfeclubofnewburyport

Contact information

[email protected]
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