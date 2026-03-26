The Wolfe Club Inc.

The Wolfe Club is a 501c3 Social and charitable Men’s organization, focused on bringing together Men from all walks of life and ways of thinking, to build common ground, social ties, mutual support, and to collectively give back to our Community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Fire & Ice: Wolfe Club Nordic Sauna Night
Mar 26, 6:00 PM - Apr 12, 8:00 PM EDT
114 Ash St, West Newbury, MA 01985, USA
Custom
2026 "Alan Bull" Wolfe Club Ball Poster Limited Prints (20 made)
Feb 28, 12:55 - 1:55 PM EST
Event
The Fourth Annual Wolfe Club Ball
Feb 7, 7:00 - 10:30 PM EST
26 Green St, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Event
Wolfe Club "Chipping In for Families" Night @ Coach Club
Nov 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
22 Graf Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Event
2nd Annual Wolfe Club Comedy Night
Apr 3, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Custom
2025 Wolfe Club Ball Poster Limited Prints (20 made)
Jan 17, 2:55 PM - Feb 16, 3:55 PM EST
Event
The Third Annual Wolfe Club Ball
Feb 8, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EST
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Event
Inaugural Wolfe Club Comedy Night
Apr 25, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
19 Inn St, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Custom
2024 Wolfe Club Ball Poster Signed Limited Print (only 20 prints) 16X20 with simple frame (1)
Jan 27, 2:55 PM - Feb 17, 12:56 PM EST
Event
The Second Annual Wolfe Club Ball - A Black Tie - Mardi Gras - Masquerade
Feb 10, 8:00 - 11:00 PM EST
26 Green St 2nd Floor, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Event
VIP Table for Newburyport Oktoberfest October 14th 2023
Oct 14, 12:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
4 New Pasture Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950, USA
Custom
Wolfe Club Ball Poster Signed Limited Print (only 20 prints) 16X20 with simple frame
Feb 28, 2:55 PM - Feb 12, 5:00 PM EST
Event
The Inaugural Wolfe Club Ball - A Black Tie - Mardi Gras - Masquerade