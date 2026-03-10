Women Cooking In Prison

About this event
You will have the opportunity to sample the dishes prepared during the live cooking demonstration while hearing directly from the women who created these meals while incarcerated.
You can cook along with us from home. All ticket holders will receive a list of ingredients in advance so you can prepare the same dishes alongside the presenters.
No one should be excluded because of cost. We ask guests to choose an amount that honestly reflects their financial situation and ability to support the event.
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