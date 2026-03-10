Who Speaks For Me?

Hosted by

Who Speaks For Me?

About this event

Women Cooking In Prison

2111 Decatur Pl NW

Washington, DC 20008, USA

In Person Admission
$100

You will have the opportunity to sample the dishes prepared during the live cooking demonstration while hearing directly from the women who created these meals while incarcerated.


Virtual Admission
$55

You can cook along with us from home. All ticket holders will receive a list of ingredients in advance so you can prepare the same dishes alongside the presenters.

Community Access Ticket
Pay what you can

No one should be excluded because of cost. We ask guests to choose an amount that honestly reflects their financial situation and ability to support the event.

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