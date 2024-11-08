Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA Strategic Partnerships

This Yearly Partnership Includes (ONLY OPEN TO ONE BUSINESS OF IT'S KIND):

* 4 Free Admission Gala Tickets

* 1 Free Golf Tournament Hole Sponsorship

* 1 Free Booth at the 3rd Annual Carnival

* 7 Free Admission Tickets to Industry Events

(denoted with an *)

*7 Free Admission Tickets to Industry Events for a REALTOR friend. denoted with an *)

* 30 second speaking opportunity at network events

* Logo on all marketing for network events

* Opportunity to display your information at network meetings

* A branded banner created for you to bring to all WCR & other networking events

* Logo printed on centerpiece at each table

* Verbal Recognition at each network event

* Logo on network website & newsletter

* Logo displayed on video presentation recognition at Network meeting & social media.

* Logo Printed on Banner displayed at each Network event.

* Logo on agenda at network events & WCR email Signature added to directory

* Added to Strategic Partnership Brochure

* Ability to participate in Project Teams

* Pay Member prices at all network events