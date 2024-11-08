Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA Strategic Partnerships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
This Yearly Partnership Includes (ONLY OPEN TO ONE BUSINESS OF IT'S KIND):
* 4 Free Admission Gala Tickets
* 1 Free Golf Tournament Hole Sponsorship
* 1 Free Booth at the 3rd Annual Carnival
* 7 Free Admission Tickets to Industry Events
(denoted with an *)
*7 Free Admission Tickets to Industry Events for a REALTOR friend. denoted with an *)
* 30 second speaking opportunity at network events
* Logo on all marketing for network events
* Opportunity to display your information at network meetings
* A branded banner created for you to bring to all WCR & other networking events
* Logo printed on centerpiece at each table
* Verbal Recognition at each network event
* Logo on network website & newsletter
* Logo displayed on video presentation recognition at Network meeting & social media.
* Logo Printed on Banner displayed at each Network event.
* Logo on agenda at network events & WCR email Signature added to directory
* Added to Strategic Partnership Brochure
* Ability to participate in Project Teams
* Pay Member prices at all network events
This Yearly Partnership Includes (ONLY OPEN TO ONE BUSINESS OF IT'S KIND):
* 2 Free Admission Gala Tickets
* 1 Free Booth at the 3rd Annual Carnival
* 5 Free Admission Tickets to Industry Events (denoted with an *)
*5 Free Admission Tickets to Industry Events for a REALTOR friend. denoted with an *)* Opportunity to display your information at network meetings
* Speaking opportunity at the WCR events you attend
* Logo printed on centerpiece at each table
* Verbal Recognition at each network event
* Logo on network website & newsletter
* Logo displayed on video presentation recognition at Network meeting & social media.
* Logo Printed on Banner displayed at each Network event.
* Logo on agenda at network events & WCR email Signature added to directory
* Added to Strategic Partnership Brochure
* Ability to participate in Project Teams
* Pay Member prices at all network events
This Yearly Partnership Includes:
* 4 Free Admission Tickets to
Industry Events (denoted with an *)
* Opportunity to display your information at network meetings
* Logo printed on centerpiece at each table
* Verbal Recognition at each network event
* Logo on network website & newsletter
* Logo displayed on video presentation recognition at Network meeting & social media.
* Logo Printed on Banner displayed at each Network event.
* Logo on agenda at network events & WCR email Signature added to directory
* Added to Strategic Partnership Brochure
* Ability to participate in Project Teams
* Pay Member prices at all network events
This Yearly Partnership Includes:
* Added to Strategic Partnership Brochure
* Ability to participate in Project Teams
* Pay Member prices at all network events
* Up to 5 from your office can attend network events at Member pricing
This Yearly Partnership Includes:
* Added to Strategic Partnership Brochure
* Ability to participate in Project Teams
* Pay Member prices at all network events
You can ONLY choose this Strategic Partnership with State if you are already a current WA State LOCAL Network Strategic Partner. You are? Then level up to get more out of your Partnership to reach across WA State! This includes:
State Dues = $29
Local Dues = $20
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!