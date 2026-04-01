Wonders Of Wildlife Festival 2026

Vendor Booth Space 10x10
Vendor Information
1. This annual event is a product of Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary
2. The event will take place at the Cabarrus Brewery Co located at 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027
3. The merchandise of every vendor is expected to be family friendly and be associated with wildlife and or environment.
4. Food Vendors are responsible for obtaining in advance any required health department or other certiﬁcation for the foods they are selling. A copy of such certificates must be available the day of the Wildlife Festival.
5. Vendor placement will be determined in the order their fully complete application with payment.
6. The rental cost per each space is $25.
7. If vendors require more than the standard 10’ by 10’ area space, two spaces must be reserved for $50
8. Educational displays/demonstrations by non-proﬁts that meet the wildlife theme or provide conservation education will not be charged unless merchandise is sold which converts their status to that of a vendor, however, and will be held to all of the requirements as speciﬁed herein for vendors.
9. Vendors will be notiﬁed of space assignments as soon as feasible.
10. There will NOT be guaranteed spaces for previous Festival vendors, but we will try to accommodate when possible. Vendors cannot give their space assignment to anyone else.
11. The festival committee reserves the right to revoke or deny, at any time, any and all persons from selling at the current and future Festivals, who the committee determines do not meet requirements or who exhibit inappropriate behavior without regard of check/ application status.
12. The Festival is held at an open-air facility with restrooms, water, electricity and adequate public parking.
13. All applying vendors must be prepared to be assigned on paved ground. Vendors must be prepared to bring any display tables, chairs, umbrellas and/or tents needed and be prepared for all types of weather! RAIN or SHINE, no exceptions!
14. Tents greater than 20’ x 20’ require a permit and use of ground stakes are not permitted.
15. Solicitation Limits. Only paid venders and those who names are also listed on the application can solicit within their assigned area. Vendors may not solicit outside of their booths.
16. Set up time may be available on Saturday Oct 11th from 9:00-10:30am
17. Vendors must be set up by 11 a.m. on Oct 11th, 2025. Each vendor must check in with the designated Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary Volunteer prior to setting up a booth in order to be directed to their assigned space. If a vendor sets up in an incorrect space, they will be required to move or leave the premises without a refund.
18. Please, arrive early! Our volunteers that guide vendors to their space have to transition to other positions involved in serving and protecting the visiting public.
19. Primary method of communication is email. Please make sure your email address is legible and notify Jessica Clark of any changes at [email protected]
Vendor Booth Space 10x10
Vendor Information
1. This annual event is a product of Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary
2. The event will take place at the Cabarrus Brewery Co located at 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027
3. The merchandise of every vendor is expected to be family friendly and be associated with wildlife and or environment.
4. Food Vendors are responsible for obtaining in advance any required health department or other certiﬁcation for the foods they are selling. A copy of such certificates must be available the day of the Wildlife Festival.
5. Vendor placement will be determined in the order their fully complete application with payment.
6. The rental cost per each space is $25.
7. If vendors require more than the standard 10’ by 10’ area space, two spaces must be reserved for $50
8. Educational displays/demonstrations by non-proﬁts that meet the wildlife theme or provide conservation education will not be charged unless merchandise is sold which converts their status to that of a vendor, however, and will be held to all of the requirements as speciﬁed herein for vendors.
9. Vendors will be notiﬁed of space assignments as soon as feasible.
10. There will NOT be guaranteed spaces for previous Festival vendors, but we will try to accommodate when possible. Vendors cannot give their space assignment to anyone else.
11. The festival committee reserves the right to revoke or deny, at any time, any and all persons from selling at the current and future Festivals, who the committee determines do not meet requirements or who exhibit inappropriate behavior without regard of check/ application status.
12. The Festival is held at an open-air facility with restrooms, water, electricity and adequate public parking.
13. All applying vendors must be prepared to be assigned on paved ground. Vendors must be prepared to bring any display tables, chairs, umbrellas and/or tents needed and be prepared for all types of weather! RAIN or SHINE, no exceptions!
14. Tents greater than 20’ x 20’ require a permit and use of ground stakes are not permitted.
15. Solicitation Limits. Only paid venders and those who names are also listed on the application can solicit within their assigned area. Vendors may not solicit outside of their booths.
16. Set up time may be available on Saturday Oct 11th from 9:00-10:30am
17. Vendors must be set up by 11 a.m. on Oct 11th, 2025. Each vendor must check in with the designated Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary Volunteer prior to setting up a booth in order to be directed to their assigned space. If a vendor sets up in an incorrect space, they will be required to move or leave the premises without a refund.
18. Please, arrive early! Our volunteers that guide vendors to their space have to transition to other positions involved in serving and protecting the visiting public.
19. Primary method of communication is email. Please make sure your email address is legible and notify Jessica Clark of any changes at [email protected]