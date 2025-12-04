Woodland Hills Club

Offered by

Woodland Hills Club

About this shop

Woodland Hills Club's Shop

Membership Application Fee (non-refundable) item
Membership Application Fee (non-refundable)
$150

We're glad you're interested in joining! Please visit our Membership page and complete the other three steps as well. (Paying this fee as a gift to an applicant? Be sure to give us their name.)

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2026 Dues - for Full Memberships Only item
2026 Dues - for Full Memberships Only
$600

Welcome back! First, process your renewal via CommunityPass, selecting the "Send Payment" option there. Then use this item to "send" that payment. On the next page in this Zeffy transaction, be sure to note your Membership ID.

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Comfy Cotton Towel (34 x 70 in) item
Comfy Cotton Towel (34 x 70 in)
$25

100% Ring-spun Cotton. Luxurious & absorbent.

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Flying Fish t-shirt with red logo, in Adult XL item
Flying Fish t-shirt with red logo, in Adult XL
$15

Size: Adult XL

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Flying Fish t-shirt with red logo, in Adult L item
Flying Fish t-shirt with red logo, in Adult L
$15

Size: Adult L

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Flying Fish t-shirt with red logo, in Adult M item
Flying Fish t-shirt with red logo, in Adult M
$15

Size: Adult M

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White ball cap with red logo item
White ball cap with red logo
$20
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White golf shirt with red logo, in Men's XL item
White golf shirt with red logo, in Men's XL
$20

Size: Men's XL

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White golf shirt with red logo, in Men's L item
White golf shirt with red logo, in Men's L
$20

Size: Men's L

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White golf shirt with red logo, in Men's M item
White golf shirt with red logo, in Men's M
$20

Size: Men's M

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Ornament item
Ornament
$5
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Clear plastic water bottle, with infuser item
Clear plastic water bottle, with infuser
$15
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Red plastic water bottle item
Red plastic water bottle
$15
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Key Ring with Hand Sanitizer item
Key Ring with Hand Sanitizer
$5
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Key Ring with Lip Balm item
Key Ring with Lip Balm
$5
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