Woodland Hills Club

Woodland Hills School of Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swimming Lessons
Process one transaction per pupil, please. Date options:Session 1: June 8-12 & 15-19Session 2: June 22-26 & 29-30, plus July 1-3Session 3: July 6-10 & 13-17Session 4: July 20-24 & 27-31Session 5: August 3-7 & 10-14Whether or not your swimmer joins the Woodland Hills Flying Fish swim team one day, taking swimming lessons builds confidence, coordination, and water-safety awareness. Plus, group lessons can be a great opportunity to make new friends.We're using this payment platform, Zeffy, for two reasons: convenience and zero fees. There are no fees at all - for you or for the Club! This platform is funded solely by voluntary contributions, so 100% of the money raised here goes straight towards offsetting our operating costs. If you like Zeffy's idea and you want to support them in helping nonprofits, you're welcome to select an amount from the dropdown at the end of your transaction. Remember - it's optional! If you'd prefer not to contribute - or to contribute a different amount - just select "Other" and enter $0.00 or your desired amount.