Woodland Hills Club

Membership

Woodland Hills Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swim Team

The Woodland Hills Flying Fish have been a beloved Club tradition since 1961. Kids from Full or Associate Member households are encouraged to join, and everybody’s welcome to attend meets and support our swimmers. There are opportunities for volunteering too!We're using this payment platform, Zeffy, for two reasons: convenience and zero fees. There are no fees at all - for you or for the Club! This platform is funded solely by voluntary contributions, so 100% of the money raised here goes straight towards offsetting our operating costs. If you like Zeffy's idea and you want to support them in helping nonprofits, you're welcome to select an amount from the dropdown at the end of your transaction. Remember - it's optional! If you'd prefer not to contribute - or to contribute an amount not listed in the dropdown - just select "Other" and enter $0.00 or your desired amount.