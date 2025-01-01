Woodland Hills Club
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Woodland Hills Club

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Woodland Hills Club

Our mission

Perched at USC’s highest point, Woodland Hills is a private, member-owned nonprofit operating pools and other recreational facilities. Founded in 1958, we aim to serve the community as a throwback with modern conveniences and a family-friendly vibe.
More ways to support us
Woodland Hills Club's Shop
Shop
Woodland Hills Club's Shop
We're using this payment platform, Zeffy, for two reasons: convenience and zero fees. There are no fees at all - for you or for the Club! This platform is funded solely by voluntary contributions, so 100% of the money raised here goes straight towards offsetting our operating costs.If you like Zeffy's idea and you want to support them in helping nonprofits, you're welcome to select an amount from the dropdown at the end of your transaction. Remember - it's optional! If you'd prefer not to contribute - or to contribute an amount not listed in the dropdown - just select "Other" and enter $0.00 or your desired amount. We're dipping a toe into the Zeffy pool with this shop, so please share your feedback.Happy shopping! 🌟
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Woodland Hills School of Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swimming Lessons
Shop
Woodland Hills School of Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swimming Lessons
Process one transaction per pupil, please. Date options:Session 1: June 8-12 & 15-19Session 2: June 22-26 & 29-30, plus July 1-3Session 3: July 6-10 & 13-17Session 4: July 20-24 & 27-31Session 5: August 3-7 & 10-14Whether or not your swimmer joins the Woodland Hills Flying Fish swim team one day, taking swimming lessons builds confidence, coordination, and water-safety awareness. Plus, group lessons can be a great opportunity to make new friends.We're using this payment platform, Zeffy, for two reasons: convenience and zero fees. There are no fees at all - for you or for the Club! This platform is funded solely by voluntary contributions, so 100% of the money raised here goes straight towards offsetting our operating costs. If you like Zeffy's idea and you want to support them in helping nonprofits, you're welcome to select an amount from the dropdown at the end of your transaction. Remember - it's optional! If you'd prefer not to contribute - or to contribute a different amount - just select "Other" and enter $0.00 or your desired amount.
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Woodland Hills Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swim Team
Membership
Woodland Hills Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swim Team
The Woodland Hills Flying Fish have been a beloved Club tradition since 1961. Kids from Full or Associate Member households are encouraged to join, and everybody’s welcome to attend meets and support our swimmers. There are opportunities for volunteering too!We're using this payment platform, Zeffy, for two reasons: convenience and zero fees. There are no fees at all - for you or for the Club! This platform is funded solely by voluntary contributions, so 100% of the money raised here goes straight towards offsetting our operating costs. If you like Zeffy's idea and you want to support them in helping nonprofits, you're welcome to select an amount from the dropdown at the end of your transaction. Remember - it's optional! If you'd prefer not to contribute - or to contribute an amount not listed in the dropdown - just select "Other" and enter $0.00 or your desired amount.
View membership

Our website

https://www.woodlandhillsswimclub.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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