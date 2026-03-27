Woodland Hills School of Flying Fish - Registration for 2026 Swimming Lessons

9:35-10:05am on weekdays. ﻿﻿Registering this pupil for multiple sessions? Adjust the item's quantity accordingly. Pupil must be at least 3 years old, and willing to get into the water. If not independent with toileting, pupil must wear swim diaper. Pupil must already be able to blow bubbles, fully submerge, float with assistance, and push off from the wall. Pupil must already be able to swim 10 yards, and float on their back, without assistance.