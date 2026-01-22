Woodsy Wanderers (Ages 3-5) - Spring 2026 - Parental Participation Required

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On next Page - Please indicate what date per child you would like to participate in - EX: 2 children for 1 date and 3 children for a different date? Purchase 5 tickets (reduced price) & select same date for the first 2 children; then select other date 3 times for those 3 children
On next Page - Please indicate what date per child you would like to participate in - EX: 2 children for 1 date and 3 children for a different date? Purchase 5 tickets (reduced price) & select same date for the first 2 children; then select other date 3 times for those 3 children
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