Hi-ARTS

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Hi-ARTS

About this event

WORK IN PROCESS: America is in the Heart

10 Lafayette Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA

$5-20 item
$5-20
Pay what you can

$5 — Community Step
Help cover an artist's MTA ride to rehearsal or meeting.

$10 — Studio Support
Support shared rehearsal space, materials, and time for artists to develop new work.

$15 — Creative Sustainer
Contribute to artist fees and the care that makes bold, experimental work possible.

$20 — Future Builder
Invest in long-term artistic development, community programs, and what comes next.

WIP Shot Glass item
WIP Shot Glass
$10

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A TICKET. This is a ticket add on.


A toast to being a proud WORK IN PROCESS — we got you! The Caribbean Rum - not included.


Your merch will be available for you when you check in!

Echoes of the Future Shot Glass item
Echoes of the Future Shot Glass
$10

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A TICKET. This is a ticket add on.


Small glass, big vibe. These Hi-ARTS shot glasses are perfect for toasting artists, community, and the creative risks that keep culture moving forward. Sip. Celebrate. Repeat.


Your merch will be available for you when you check in!

WIP Tote item
WIP Tote
$20

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A TICKET. This is a ticket add on.


We're all growing and changing. Show your love for Hi-ARTists and snag a I AM A WORK IN PROCESS bag today.

You're merch will be available for you when you check in!

Add a donation for Hi-ARTS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!