Hi-ARTS
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Hi-ARTS
Our mission
Hi-ARTS nurtures the space for Artists, Audiences and Arts Administrators of the Global Majority to engage in creative process, through developmental residencies, civic engagement, education, and artistic programming.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
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WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!
May 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
10 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
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WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!
May 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
10 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
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N/A
Dec 31, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EST
10 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
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A LEGACY WORTH SUPPORTING
$28,502 of $10,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.hi-artsnyc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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