Hi-ARTS
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Hi-ARTS

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Hi-ARTS

Our mission

Hi-ARTS nurtures the space for Artists, Audiences and Arts Administrators of the Global Majority to engage in creative process, through developmental residencies, civic engagement, education, and artistic programming.
Events
Events
WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!
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WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!
May 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
10 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
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WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!
Custom
WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!
May 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
10 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Learn more
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N/A
Dec 31, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EST
10 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
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More ways to support us
A LEGACY WORTH SUPPORTING
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A LEGACY WORTH SUPPORTING
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Our website

https://www.hi-artsnyc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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