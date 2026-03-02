WORK IN PROCESS: GUTTAH PART II

About this event
$5 — Community Step
Help cover an artist's MTA ride to rehearsal or meeting.
$10 — Studio Support
Support shared rehearsal space, materials, and time for artists to develop new work.
$15 — Creative Sustainer
Contribute to artist fees and the care that makes bold, experimental work possible.
$20 — Future Builder
Invest in long-term artistic development, community programs, and what comes next.
A toast to being a proud WORK IN PROCESS — we got you! The Caribbean Rum - not included. *Note: this is an add on purchase and does not replace a ticket.
Your merch will be available for you when you check in!
Small glass, big vibe. These Hi-ARTS shot glasses are perfect for toasting artists, community, and the creative risks that keep culture moving forward. Sip. Celebrate. Repeat. *Note: this is an add on purchase and does not replace a ticket.
Your merch will be available for you when you check in!
We're all growing and changing. Show your love for Hi-ARTists and snag a I AM A WORK IN PROCESS bag today.
You're merch will be available for you when you check in!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!