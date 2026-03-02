Hi-ARTS

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Hi-ARTS

About this event

WORK IN PROCESS: GUTTAH PART II

10 Lafayette Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA

$5-20 item
$5-20
Pay what you can

$5 — Community Step
Help cover an artist's MTA ride to rehearsal or meeting.

$10 — Studio Support
Support shared rehearsal space, materials, and time for artists to develop new work.

$15 — Creative Sustainer
Contribute to artist fees and the care that makes bold, experimental work possible.

$20 — Future Builder
Invest in long-term artistic development, community programs, and what comes next.

WIP Shot Glass item
WIP Shot Glass
$10

A toast to being a proud WORK IN PROCESS — we got you! The Caribbean Rum - not included. *Note: this is an add on purchase and does not replace a ticket.


Your merch will be available for you when you check in!

Echoes of the Future Shot Glass item
Echoes of the Future Shot Glass
$10

Small glass, big vibe. These Hi-ARTS shot glasses are perfect for toasting artists, community, and the creative risks that keep culture moving forward. Sip. Celebrate. Repeat. *Note: this is an add on purchase and does not replace a ticket.


Your merch will be available for you when you check in!

WIP Tote item
WIP Tote
$20

We're all growing and changing. Show your love for Hi-ARTists and snag a I AM A WORK IN PROCESS bag today.

You're merch will be available for you when you check in!

Add a donation for Hi-ARTS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!