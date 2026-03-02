WORK IN PROCESS: SWEETFISH!

About this event
$5 — Community Step
Help cover an artist's MTA ride to rehearsal or meeting.
$10 — Studio Support
Support shared rehearsal space, materials, and time for artists to develop new work.
$15 — Creative Sustainer
Contribute to artist fees and the care that makes bold, experimental work possible.
$20 — Future Builder
Invest in long-term artistic development, community programs, and what comes next.
A toast to being a proud WORK IN PROCESS — we got you! The Caribbean Rum - not included.
Your merch will be available for you when you check in!
Small glass, big vibe. These Hi-ARTS shot glasses are perfect for toasting artists, community, and the creative risks that keep culture moving forward. Sip. Celebrate. Repeat.
Your merch will be available for you when you check in!
We're all growing and changing. Show your love for Hi-ARTists and snag a I AM A WORK IN PROCESS bag today.
You're merch will be available for you when you check in!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!