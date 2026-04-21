Oxford Houses of Delaware

Hosted by

Oxford Houses of Delaware

About this event

World Premiere Documentary Welcome Home: An Oxford House Story

221 W 10th St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full premiere.

General Admission & Community Partner
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

General Admission ticket including space for Networking Pre-Event.

PLATINUM: The "Honored" Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Exclusive Recognition: "With Special Thanks to [Your Company]" on all event materials.
  • Big Screen Feature: Your full-color logo projected on the cinema screen before the film.
  • Verbal Acknowledgment: Special thank-you from the Regional Lead during the opening remarks.
  • VIP Seating: [6] Reserved VIP seats in the front rows for your team.
  • Social Media: Dedicated "Thank You" post on our local Chapter social media pages.
  • Meet the Members: Invitation to a pre-show meet-and-greet with local Oxford House officers and members.
  • Program Ad: Full-page acknowledgement in the event program.
  • Lobby Presence: Opportunity to place a small table or banner in the lobby during the reception.

** If you plan to pay by "Check", please reach out to Corey Ryan for registration at 302-274-9577.

GOLD: The "Housing Championship" Sponsorship Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Screen Feature: Your logo projected on the screen during the pre-show loop.
  • Program Ad: Half-page acknowledgement in the event program.
  • Social Media: Dedicated "Thank You" post on our local Chapter social media pages.
  • Tickets: [4] Reserved seats for the premiere.
  • Lobby Presence: Opportunity to place a small table or banner in the lobby during the reception.

** If you plan to pay by "Check", please reach out to Corey Ryan for registration at 302-274-9577.

SILVER: The "Good Neighbor" Sponsorship Package
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Program Listing: Name/Logo listed in the "Community Partners" section of the program.
  • Tickets: [2] General Admission tickets.
  • Social Media: Group mention in our "Thank You Sponsors" post.
  • Lobby Presence: Opportunity to place a small table or banner in the lobby during the reception.

** If you plan to pay by "Check", please reach out to Corey Ryan for registration at 302-274-9577.

In-Kind Sponsorship Package
Pay what you can

Help us make the night special by printing services and venue space.

  • Recognition: Verbal mention during the event.
  • Signage: Logo on the food/beverage table (if applicable).
  • Program Listing: Name listed in the program.

** If you plan to pay by "Check", please reach out to Corey Ryan for registration at 302-274-9577.

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