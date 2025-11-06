Worldwide Vets Silent Auction

Kishka Tears for Ukraine
$100

Olha's favorite subject to paint is cats. With her mind occupied by grief during the invasion, she has painted this stunning grey tabby with red tears and a face showing it's ready to fight. The banner is a traditional Ukrainian pattern in the red and black colors of the resistance forces.


This is on a 50x40cm stretched canvas, painted with acrylics.

The Heart of Resistance
$100

Our doctor had her eye on anatomy for this beautiful depiction of a human heart. She has one again used the Ukrainian colors red and black to symbolize resistance and love for her country.


This is on a 40x50cm stretched canvas, painted with acrylics.

Scrub cap with WWV Ukraine logo
$10

Support Ukraine and our missions by wearing our unique scrub cap!

Terry sweat band inside, tie back, black with Ukraine logo.

$5 shipping in US.

