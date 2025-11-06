Worldwide Vets Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Olha's favorite subject to paint is cats. With her mind occupied by grief during the invasion, she has painted this stunning grey tabby with red tears and a face showing it's ready to fight. The banner is a traditional Ukrainian pattern in the red and black colors of the resistance forces.
This is on a 50x40cm stretched canvas, painted with acrylics.
Our doctor had her eye on anatomy for this beautiful depiction of a human heart. She has one again used the Ukrainian colors red and black to symbolize resistance and love for her country.
This is on a 40x50cm stretched canvas, painted with acrylics.
Support Ukraine and our missions by wearing our unique scrub cap!
Terry sweat band inside, tie back, black with Ukraine logo.
$5 shipping in US.
