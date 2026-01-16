Wyngate Swim Club 2026 Memberships-NEW MEMBERS

NEW MEMBERS ONLY





A family membership shall be available to a family that consists of no more than two (2) adults who live under the same roof and are either:

i. legally married to each other, or

ii. the dwelling in which they reside is owned or is being purchased by both adults and legal ownership of such dwelling is held in the names of both such adults.





Any children of which either or both such adults have sole or joint custody shall be considered to be part of the family regardless of where such children reside; provided, however, such children must be under eighteen (18) years of age or under twenty-three 23 years of age and a full-time student at an accredited institution of higher education, as of June 1, 2026.





For purposes of a family membership, individuals who are separated, but not legally divorced, shall continue to be considered to be legally married, but individuals who are legally divorced shall not.