Yom Ha'atzmaut 78 - Tickets are now open

About this event
Includes:
2 adult tickets
Recognition on the event Supporter board
Thank-you mention after the event
Includes:
Family admission
Name listed as Community Supporter on event signage
Recognition on social media after the event
Includes:
2 Family admission
Supporter recognition on event signage
Thank-you from the stage during the event
Recognition in post-event thank-you post
Includes: 4 Family admission Prominent recognition at the event Mention during welcome speech Recognition in social media thank-you post
$
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