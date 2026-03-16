Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

Hosted by

Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

About this event

Yom Ha'atzmaut 78 - Tickets are now open

20100 Cole Ln

Loxahatchee, FL 33470, USA

Adult
$40
Family (2 Adults and kids under 12)
$78
Kid under 12
Free
Friend of Israel — $180
$180

Includes:
2 adult tickets
Recognition on the event Supporter board
Thank-you mention after the event

Community Supporter — $360
$360

Includes:
Family admission
Name listed as Community Supporter on event signage
Recognition on social media after the event

Celebration Supporter — $780
$780

Includes:

2 Family admission

Supporter recognition on event signage

Thank-you from the stage during the event

Recognition in post-event thank-you post

Hero Supporter — $1,800
$1,800

Includes: 4 Family admission Prominent recognition at the event Mention during welcome speech Recognition in social media thank-you post

Add a donation for Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

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