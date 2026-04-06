You're Invited to Bond's Alley 61st Annual Art Festival Registration!

About this event
Load in will be 7-9am.
You will have access to a 10x 10 vendor space in from 9am-2pm that will be assigned based on your products available and craft.
This is a rain or shine event and we are working to have a venue available for vendors if inclement weather prevents outdoor activities.
Load in will be 7-9am.
You will have access to a 10x 10 vendor space in from 9am-2pm that will be assigned based on your products available and craft.
This is a rain or shine event and we are working to have a venue available for vendors if inclement weather prevents outdoor activities.
Discounted 50% for HAL Sponsors and Members.
Become a member now:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hillsboro-arts-leagues-membership--2026
Load in will be 7-9am.
You will have access to a 10x 10 vendor space in from 9am-2pm that will be assigned based on your products available and craft.
You will be provided access to electricity but will need surge protectors and extension cords to ensure electricity reaches your entire booth as our supply is limited and will be available on first come first served.
This is a rain or shine event and we are working to have a venue available for vendors if inclement weather prevents outdoor activities.
Load in will be 7-9am.
You will have access to a 10x 10 vendor space in from 9am-2pm that will be assigned based on your products available and craft.
You will be provided access to electricity but will need surge protectors and extension cords to ensure electricity reaches your entire booth as our supply is limited and will be available on first come first served.
This is a rain or shine event and we are working to have a venue available for vendors if inclement weather prevents outdoor activities.
Discounted 50% for HAL Sponsors and Members.
Become a member now:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hillsboro-arts-leagues-membership--2026
We will feature 3-4 local food trucks on Gould Street and are looking ideally for something refreshing for warmer weather, something snacky carnival style foods, and something savory to indulge in the culinary arts. We will not have overlapping styles as we want everyone to succeed.
We will feature 3-4 local food trucks on Gould Street and are looking ideally for something refreshing for warmer weather, something snacky carnival style foods, and something savory to indulge in the culinary arts. We will not have overlapping styles as we want everyone to succeed.
Discounted 50% for HAL Sponsors and Members.
Become a member now:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hillsboro-arts-leagues-membership--2026
We are looking for local businesses and nonprofits that can help accommodate our guests at an outdoor event in the Texas heat! A cooling tent that provides shade with Fans or Misting with cold water available will make people more likely to attend! We welcome you to promote your business with a shared banner, if you provide a spokesperson you can network and provide any promotional materials you desire.
Please provide a 10 x10 tent, fans or misting station with cold water. HAL water bottles will be available for purchase at the event.
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