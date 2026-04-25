Youth Empowered Inc

Offered by

Youth Empowered Inc

About the memberships

Youth Empowered Inc's Roots to Resilience Memberships

Application Fee
$35

No expiration

💝 Application Fee

  • New Member Application Fee: $35 per child

Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.

Monthly Membership (one child)
$25

Renews monthly

💝 Membership

  • Monthly Membership: $25 (child one)

Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.

Monthly Membership (two children)
$40

Renews monthly

💝 Membership

  • Monthly Membership: $25 (child one)
  • Monthly Membership: $15 for each additional child

Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.


Monthly Membership (three children)
$55

Renews monthly

💝 Membership

  • Monthly Membership: $25 (child one)
  • Monthly Membership: $15 for each additional child

Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.


Village Access Membership
Pay what you can

No expiration

Village Access Membership: A flexible, community-supported membership option that ensures every youth can participate in Youth Empowered programs regardless of circumstances.

ISCA Camp (one child)
$141.67

No expiration

One week of ISCA sailing camp for the first child in the family

ISCA Camp (two children)
$283.34

No expiration

One week of ISCA sailing camp for two children in the family

Add a donation for Youth Empowered Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!