Youth Empowered Inc's Roots to Resilience Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.
Renews monthly
Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.
Renews monthly
Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.
Renews monthly
Membership is required for youth on the Rooted to Resilience leadership pathway who plan to travel.
No expiration
Village Access Membership: A flexible, community-supported membership option that ensures every youth can participate in Youth Empowered programs regardless of circumstances.
No expiration
One week of ISCA sailing camp for the first child in the family
No expiration
One week of ISCA sailing camp for two children in the family
$
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