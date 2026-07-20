Zoom Workshop: IFS - Self Energy to Liberate Parts

Attend IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts live on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Zoom. This ticket includes real-time instruction, discussion, Q&A, a brief breakout-room vignette exercise, and applicable workshop materials.





To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must attend and participate in at least 75% of the workshop and join Zoom using a name that matches their registration record.