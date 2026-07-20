Zoom Workshop: IFS - Self Energy to Liberate Parts

About this event
Attend IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts live on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Zoom. This ticket includes real-time instruction, discussion, Q&A, a brief breakout-room vignette exercise, and applicable workshop materials.
To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must attend and participate in at least 75% of the workshop and join Zoom using a name that matches their registration record.
This ticket provides access to the recording of IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts after the live workshop, along with applicable participant materials. Participants may view the workshop and complete the quiz on their own schedule.
To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must watch the recording and earn a score of at least 80% on the required assessment. Purchasing the ticket alone does not qualify a participant for a certificate.
Attend IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts live on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Zoom. This ticket includes real-time instruction, discussion, Q&A, a brief breakout-room vignette exercise, and applicable workshop materials.
To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must attend and participate in at least 75% of the workshop and join Zoom using a name that matches their registration record.
This ticket provides access to the recording of IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts after the live workshop, along with applicable participant materials. Participants may view the workshop and complete the quiz on their own schedule.
To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must watch the recording and earn a score of at least 80% on the required assessment. Purchasing the ticket alone does not qualify a participant for a certificate.
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