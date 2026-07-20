Life Source Affordable Counseling

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Life Source Affordable Counseling

About this event

Zoom Workshop: IFS - Self Energy to Liberate Parts

(Early Bird) IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts - Synchronous
$25
Available until Sep 4

Attend IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts live on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Zoom. This ticket includes real-time instruction, discussion, Q&A, a brief breakout-room vignette exercise, and applicable workshop materials.


To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must attend and participate in at least 75% of the workshop and join Zoom using a name that matches their registration record.

(Early Bird) IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts Asynchronous
$25
Available until Sep 4

This ticket provides access to the recording of IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts after the live workshop, along with applicable participant materials. Participants may view the workshop and complete the quiz on their own schedule.


To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must watch the recording and earn a score of at least 80% on the required assessment. Purchasing the ticket alone does not qualify a participant for a certificate.

IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts - Synchronous
$40

Attend IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts live on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Zoom. This ticket includes real-time instruction, discussion, Q&A, a brief breakout-room vignette exercise, and applicable workshop materials.


To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must attend and participate in at least 75% of the workshop and join Zoom using a name that matches their registration record.

IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts - Asynchronous
$40

This ticket provides access to the recording of IFS Self Energy to Liberate Parts after the live workshop, along with applicable participant materials. Participants may view the workshop and complete the quiz on their own schedule.


To earn a Certificate of Attendance, participants must watch the recording and earn a score of at least 80% on the required assessment. Purchasing the ticket alone does not qualify a participant for a certificate.

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