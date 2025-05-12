5 Strong Scholarship Foundation, Inc

5 Strong Scholarship Foundation, Inc

10th Anniversary 5th Annual 5 Strong Scholarship Gala

4711 Best Rd

College Park, GA 30337, USA

Individual
$125
Couples
$250
VIP Individual
$150
Includes prefered seating, entrance to VIP reception @ 6:00pm-7:00pm before as well as after gala.
VIP Couple
$300
Includes prefered seated, and entrance to VIP reception @ 6:00pm-7:00pm before as well as after gala.
Table
$1,250
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos
Table for ten.
5 Strong Alum
$100
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 20 boletos

Naming rights (e.g., "[Company Name] 5 Strong Scholarship Gala"), Logo on all marketing materials, press releases, and website.

Prominent signage

Speaking opportunity at the gala

2 VIP tables (20 seats) at the gala

VIP Reception

Customized social media and email campaign recognition


SELECT "OTHER" AND LEAVE IT BLANK AT TAX RATE DURING CHECKOUT

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos

Logo featured prominently on event materials

Recognition during the gala

1 VIP table (10 seats) at the gala

VIP Reception

Social media and email campaign recognition

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos

Logo placement on the website and select event materials

Recognition at the gala

1 table (10 seats) at the gala

VIP Reception

Social media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Logo on event signage and website

Recognition at the gala

4 tickets to the gala

VIP Reception

Social media recognition


Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

Logo on event signage and website

2 tickets to the gala

VIP Reception

Social media recognition


VIP Reception Sponsor
$1,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

Logo on event signage and website

2 tickets to the gala

Company Signage Displayed

VIP Reception

Social media recognition


Scholar Table Sponor
$1,250
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos

Reserved table for ten, current 5 Strong graduates, the gala

Logo on event program and website


