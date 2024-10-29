When a fierce dragon destroys her family's castle, brave and resourceful Princess Elsie teams up with her clever fairy god engineer to rebuild it. Together, they challenge stereotypes and embark on a journey through the magical world of engineering, discovering the power of creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork.
Perfect for young readers aged 4-6, this beautifully illustrated story not only captivates with its charming narrative and vibrant images but also introduces fundamental concepts of the engineering design process. Girls will be inspired by Princess Elsie's determination and ingenuity as she asks questions, researches, plans, and builds a castle that's stronger and more beautiful than ever.
Empower your child with a tale of courage, resilience, and the magic of science and engineering. "Princess Elsie Builds a Castle" is a delightful read that will encourage young minds to dream big and think creatively. This book is a must-have for any little princess who loves stories of adventure, friendship, and building amazing things!
Cuando un feroz dragón destruye el castillo de su familia, la creativa y curiosa princesa Elsie se une a su astuto hada, la ingeniera, para reconstruirlo. Únete a ella en una encantadora aventura en la que, juntas, desafían los estereotipos y viajan a través del mágico mundo de la ingeniería, descubriendo el poder de la creatividad, la resolución de problemas y el trabajo en equipo.
Step into a world of magic and discovery with Princess Marie, a curious young royal with a big problem to solve. When the flowers in the royal garden begin to wilt mysteriously, she teams up with the kingdom’s brilliant Science Wizard. Together, they embark on an enchanting investigation, using the scientific method to uncover the truth behind the fading blooms so she can restore joy to her garden!
This coloring book reimagines STEM careers in a fairytale world, helping future innovators see themselves in careers they may have never otherwise imagined.
Do you want to do more good? Donate $5 to have a book donated to a child in an under-resourced school district bring home a magical fairytale and build STEM confidence!
Currently, book donations are targeted to areas impacted by the California Wildfires, however the target group may change at any time.
Note: If you select this option, you will be donating a book through a partner organization and will not receive a book yourself. If you'd like to purchase a personal copy, please use the options above!
