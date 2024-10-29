When a fierce dragon destroys her family's castle, brave and resourceful Princess Elsie teams up with her clever fairy god engineer to rebuild it. Together, they challenge stereotypes and embark on a journey through the magical world of engineering, discovering the power of creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork.



Perfect for young readers aged 4-6, this beautifully illustrated story not only captivates with its charming narrative and vibrant images but also introduces fundamental concepts of the engineering design process. Girls will be inspired by Princess Elsie's determination and ingenuity as she asks questions, researches, plans, and builds a castle that's stronger and more beautiful than ever.



Empower your child with a tale of courage, resilience, and the magic of science and engineering. "Princess Elsie Builds a Castle" is a delightful read that will encourage young minds to dream big and think creatively. This book is a must-have for any little princess who loves stories of adventure, friendship, and building amazing things!