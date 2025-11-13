Havencroft Elementary PTO Auction 2026

Organizado por
Puja inicial
Value: $100
Gear up for sports, outdoor adventures, and more at SCHEELS!! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.
Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!
Value: $100
Get ready to shop one of the best destinations for sports, outdoor, fitness, and family fun! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.
Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!
Value: $90
Show your Havencroft pride in style with this awesome Spirit Gift Basket packed with fun and useful items for the whole family! Whether you’re cheering at school events, heading to practice, or just repping your school around town, this bundle has something for everyone.
This basket includes:
Value: $50
This is perfect for LEGO lovers of all ages — whether you’re building your next masterpiece, expanding a collection, or shopping for the ultimate gift.
Value: $90
Get kids moving with the fun and durable Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker in a cool Blue Stars design! This kid-friendly activity tracker helps encourage healthy habits through interactive challenges, games, and activity tracking.
Features include:
-Tracks steps, activity, and sleep
-Interactive app-based adventures and challenges (parent-controlled)
-Chore and reward management features for parents
-Durable, swim-friendly design
-Long-lasting battery (no charging needed!)
Value: $50
Enjoy a fun day (or night!) out at Topgolf with this $50 off gameplay certificate! Perfect for family fun, a date night, or hanging out with friends. Topgolf offers a high-tech driving range experience with games, food, and drinks for all ages and skill levels — no golf experience required!
Valid through 3-31-2026
Value: $55
Enjoy high-flying fun with two (2) Deluxe Passes to Urban Air! These passes include access to a wide variety of attractions such as trampolines, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more. Perfect for kids, teens, or a family outing!
Value: $80
Enjoy a fun-filled day of learning and play with a Wonderscope Family Pass, good for FREE admission for a family of up to five (5)! Wonderscope offers hands-on, interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and imagination for children of all ages. A perfect outing for families looking to explore, learn, and play together.
Value - $45
Carry your essentials in style with a custom-made tote from Local Outfitters KC. This high-quality tote features a unique, locally inspired design and durable construction—perfect for everyday errands, school activities, farmers markets, or weekend adventures. A stylish and practical piece that proudly supports a Kansas City and Havencroft family local business.
Value: $18.75
Young Living Christmas Spirit Foaming Handsoap
donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Value: $49
Young Living Mighty Pro Kid's Probiotic
donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Value: $18.75
Young Living Winter Nights Foaming Handsoap
donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]
Value: $250
Tackle home repairs and improvement projects with ease using a $250 gift certificate from Mr. Handyman. Perfect for a wide range of services—from minor fixes and maintenance to small home improvement projects—this gift certificate helps homeowners get trusted, professional help without the stress.
Value: $100
Enjoy a fun outing at Chicken N Pickle with this awesome experience package that includes:
- One (1) hour of court time
- 4 paddles & ball rental
- Two (2) appetizers
Perfect for a group of friends or family to enjoy some pickleball fun and great food!
Important Booking Info:
Winner must email [email protected] to book, including your top 3 preferred dates/times and which location you’d like to visit.
Must be booked at least 2 weeks in advance.
Value: $75
Enjoy this awesome Starbucks gift bag filled with goodies for the coffee lover in your life! This bundle includes:
- Two (2) 24oz straw cups
- One (1) 16oz tumbler
- Three (3) bags of whole bean coffee
Perfect for home, work, or on-the-go — and a great way to stock up or gift to your favorite coffee fan!
Value: $75
Enjoy a great meal and some fun extras with this Texas Roadhouse gift bag from the Olathe location! This bundle includes:
⭐ A Dinner for 2 voucher (up to $40)
🥜 A bag of Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
🧂 A jar of Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning
🥤 A Texas Roadhouse koozie
Perfect for a date night or a fun night out — plus some tasty Texas Roadhouse treats to take home!
Value: $80
Add comfort and craftsmanship to your home with a beautiful handmade 66"x52" quilt created by Kathleen. Thoughtfully sewn with care and attention to detail, this one-of-a-kind quilt is perfect for cozy evenings, a decorative bedspread, or a meaningful heirloom piece. A truly special item that reflects time, talent, and heart.
Value: $30
Brighten your landscape with a stunning Hydrangea Arborescens flowering bush! Known for its large, cone-shaped blooms that start a soft white and fade into pink tips and mature beautifully through the season, this hardy hydrangea is a favorite for adding texture, color, and curb appeal to any yard.
🌱 This plant is currently hibernating for the winter but is ready to plant now and will produce gorgeous blooms in the spring.
Value: $220
Kick-start confidence, discipline, and fun with an Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket! This awesome package is perfect for kids (and grown-ups!) interested in martial arts and includes everything needed to get started in a welcoming and encouraging environment.
What’s Included:
-One (1) 4-week introductory karate class
-One (1) karate uniform (gi)
-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy T-shirt
-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy branded cup
