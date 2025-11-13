Organizado por

Havencroft Elementary PTO Auction 2026

1700 E Sheridan St, Olathe, KS 66062, USA

$100 Scheels Gift Card #1
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $100

Gear up for sports, outdoor adventures, and more at SCHEELS!! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.

Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!

$100 Scheels Gift Card #2
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $100

Get ready to shop one of the best destinations for sports, outdoor, fitness, and family fun! This gift card can be used toward anything in the store — from athletic gear and shoes to outdoor equipment, clothing, and so much more.

Whether you’re shopping for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, fitness, or just treating yourself, SCHEELS has something for everyone. This is a must-have item that’s as practical as it is exciting!

Pases para el zoológico de Kansas City
$35

Puja inicial

Havencroft Spirit Gift Basket
$15

Puja inicial

Value: $90

Show your Havencroft pride in style with this awesome Spirit Gift Basket packed with fun and useful items for the whole family! Whether you’re cheering at school events, heading to practice, or just repping your school around town, this bundle has something for everyone.

This basket includes:

  • Adult XL hoodie
  • Youth Small t-shirt
  • 2 notebooks
  • Drawstring bag
  • Water bottle
  • Cup
Pases de escalada de 2 días + equipo en ROKC
$30

Puja inicial

Cesta de rifa de Chick-fil-A
$15

Puja inicial

Café por un año item
Café por un año
$35

Puja inicial

Entradas para el teatro Starlight
$60

Puja inicial

Estacionamiento y asientos reservados para la Feria de Bellas Artes item
Estacionamiento y asientos reservados para la Feria de Bellas Artes
$10

Puja inicial

Estacionamiento y asientos reservados para la graduación de quinto grado item
Estacionamiento y asientos reservados para la graduación de quinto grado
$10

Puja inicial

Tarjeta de regalo de $100 de Pups-N-Suds item
Tarjeta de regalo de $100 de Pups-N-Suds
$40

Puja inicial

Tarjeta de regalo de $50 de Schlotzsky n.° 1
$10

Puja inicial

Tarjeta de regalo de $50 de Schlotzsky n.° 2
$10

Puja inicial

$50 Gift card to the KC Brick Store item
$50 Gift card to the KC Brick Store
$20

Puja inicial

Value: $50

This is perfect for LEGO lovers of all ages — whether you’re building your next masterpiece, expanding a collection, or shopping for the ultimate gift.

Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker item
Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker
$35

Puja inicial

Value: $90

Get kids moving with the fun and durable Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker in a cool Blue Stars design! This kid-friendly activity tracker helps encourage healthy habits through interactive challenges, games, and activity tracking.

Features include:
-Tracks steps, activity, and sleep
-Interactive app-based adventures and challenges (parent-controlled)
-Chore and reward management features for parents
-Durable, swim-friendly design
-Long-lasting battery (no charging needed!)

Top Golf $50 off Game Play
$20

Puja inicial

Value: $50

Enjoy a fun day (or night!) out at Topgolf with this $50 off gameplay certificate! Perfect for family fun, a date night, or hanging out with friends. Topgolf offers a high-tech driving range experience with games, food, and drinks for all ages and skill levels — no golf experience required!


Valid through 3-31-2026

2 Deluxe Passes
$15

Puja inicial

Value: $55

Enjoy high-flying fun with two (2) Deluxe Passes to Urban Air! These passes include access to a wide variety of attractions such as trampolines, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more. Perfect for kids, teens, or a family outing!


Wonderscope Family Pass
$20

Puja inicial

Value: $80

Enjoy a fun-filled day of learning and play with a Wonderscope Family Pass, good for FREE admission for a family of up to five (5)! Wonderscope offers hands-on, interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and imagination for children of all ages. A perfect outing for families looking to explore, learn, and play together.


Custom Tote bag by Local Outfitters KC
$15

Puja inicial

Value - $45

Carry your essentials in style with a custom-made tote from Local Outfitters KC. This high-quality tote features a unique, locally inspired design and durable construction—perfect for everyday errands, school activities, farmers markets, or weekend adventures. A stylish and practical piece that proudly supports a Kansas City and Havencroft family local business.


Young Living Bath & Shower Gel
$10

Puja inicial

Value: $31

Sensations Bath & Shower Gel + Loofah donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Young Living Foaming Handsoap
$5

Puja inicial

Value: $18.75

Young Living Christmas Spirit Foaming Handsoap

donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Young Living KidScents Kid's Probiotic
$15

Puja inicial

Value: $49

Young Living Mighty Pro Kid's Probiotic

donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Young Living Foaming Handsoap
$5

Puja inicial

Value: $18.75

Young Living Winter Nights Foaming Handsoap

donated by Debbie Hardy, YL Rep,
[email protected]

Mr. Handyman Gift Certificate
$100

Puja inicial

Value: $250

Tackle home repairs and improvement projects with ease using a $250 gift certificate from Mr. Handyman. Perfect for a wide range of services—from minor fixes and maintenance to small home improvement projects—this gift certificate helps homeowners get trusted, professional help without the stress.

Chicken N Pickle
$40

Puja inicial

Value: $100

Enjoy a fun outing at Chicken N Pickle with this awesome experience package that includes:

- One (1) hour of court time
- 4 paddles & ball rental

- Two (2) appetizers

Perfect for a group of friends or family to enjoy some pickleball fun and great food!

Important Booking Info:
Winner must email [email protected] to book, including your top 3 preferred dates/times and which location you’d like to visit.

Must be booked at least 2 weeks in advance.

Starbucks Drinkware and Coffee Bundle
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $75

Enjoy this awesome Starbucks gift bag filled with goodies for the coffee lover in your life! This bundle includes:

- Two (2) 24oz straw cups
- One (1) 16oz tumbler
- Three (3) bags of whole bean coffee

Perfect for home, work, or on-the-go — and a great way to stock up or gift to your favorite coffee fan!

Texas Roadhouse Gift Bag
$25

Puja inicial

Value: $75

Enjoy a great meal and some fun extras with this Texas Roadhouse gift bag from the Olathe location! This bundle includes:

⭐ A Dinner for 2 voucher (up to $40)
🥜 A bag of Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
🧂 A jar of Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning
🥤 A Texas Roadhouse koozie

Perfect for a date night or a fun night out — plus some tasty Texas Roadhouse treats to take home!

Paquete de clases de baile de 6 semanas en Leigh's item
Paquete de clases de baile de 6 semanas en Leigh's
$40

Puja inicial

Tarjeta de regalo Aldi de $50 + bolsa refrigeradora NFL KC Chiefs
$15

Puja inicial

Handmade Quilt by Kathleen
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $80

Add comfort and craftsmanship to your home with a beautiful handmade 66"x52" quilt created by Kathleen. Thoughtfully sewn with care and attention to detail, this one-of-a-kind quilt is perfect for cozy evenings, a decorative bedspread, or a meaningful heirloom piece. A truly special item that reflects time, talent, and heart.

Alquiler de fiestas de cumpleaños Rainbow of the Heartland
$100

Puja inicial

Arbusto floreciente
$15

Puja inicial

Flowering Shrub from Grass Pad
$10

Puja inicial

Value: $30

Brighten your landscape with a stunning Hydrangea Arborescens flowering bush! Known for its large, cone-shaped blooms that start a soft white and fade into pink tips and mature beautifully through the season, this hardy hydrangea is a favorite for adding texture, color, and curb appeal to any yard.

🌱 This plant is currently hibernating for the winter but is ready to plant now and will produce gorgeous blooms in the spring.


Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket
$80

Puja inicial

Value: $220

Kick-start confidence, discipline, and fun with an Olathe Karate Academy Gift Basket! This awesome package is perfect for kids (and grown-ups!) interested in martial arts and includes everything needed to get started in a welcoming and encouraging environment.

What’s Included:

-One (1) 4-week introductory karate class

-One (1) karate uniform (gi)

-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy T-shirt

-One (1) Olathe Karate Academy branded cup

