Helpers Hora Feliz.

The Helpers Happy Hour is hosted by and for mental health professionals and is intended for connection, peer support, referral-building, and shared knowledge. This is a non-clinical, non-therapeutic gathering. This event is ticketed, not drop in. Designed for connection between all attendees, limited tickets available.





By registering for this event, you consent to the use of photo and video content from the gathering for Wellness & Wonder Lab- a subsidiary of Art Feeds- social media and promotional purposes. You also consent to your professional information being included in a shared mental health professional referral resource and added to a newsletter for future events.





If you would like to opt out of photos, video, the referral resource, or future communications, please email [email protected].





Any additional donations will be used to sponsor students and early-career mental health professionals. If you would like to be considered for a sponsored spot, please email [email protected]