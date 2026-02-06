Know Your Worth Girls, Inc

Know Your Worth Girls, Inc

KYWGI x MUSLIM ENGAGEMENT: PHILLY MUSLIM GIRL EMPOWERMENT DAY

1755 N 13th St

Philadelphia, PA 19122, USA

ADULTO 18+
Gratuito

ENTRADA GRATUITA Y ALQUILER DE PATINES, RECURSOS, JUEGOS, PREMIOS Y MÁS.

ADULT REGISTRATION TICKETS (18+)
Gratuito

Register to attend Philly Girls Empowerment Day as a parent, guardian, educator, or community member. Includes access to general sessions, panels, select breakout rooms, wellness activities, and halal food.


FACILITATOR REGISTRATION
Gratuito

Register to facilitate an interactive breakout session focused on faith, wellness, identity, or empowerment. Facilitators will be assigned rooms and time slots upon confirmation.


Facilitator roles are confirmed after review.

Registration does not guarantee placement in speaking, facilitation, or showcase roles. Confirmations will be sent by email.


FASHION SHOWCASE MODEL REGISTRATION
Gratuito

Register interest to participate as a model in the Modest Fashion Showcase. Selected participants will take part in runway rehearsal, styling coordination (where applicable), and the live showcase.


