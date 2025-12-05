"<p>La Vida es Bella</p> <p>By Leticia Alvarez</p>"

Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

La Vida es Bella

By Leticia Alvarez

Próximamente
$911.63

Tienda abierta el 8 de diciembre

Maria Bonita
$911.63

2021

22 x 28 Inches

Mixed Media

 $850.00+ $61.63tax


Velorio
$911.63

2021

22 x 28 Inches

Mixed Media

 $850.00+ $61.63tax


Solo hay un Santo y Soy Yo
$911.63

2022

22 x 28 Inches

Mixed media

 $850.00+ $61.63tax


El Gallo Giro
$911.63

2022

22 x 28 Inches

Mixed Media

 $850.00+ $61.63tax

Echame Tierra y Verás como Florezco
$429

2022

Mixed Media

16 x 16 Inches

 $400.00 + $29.00tax

Vive la Vida con quien te de vida
$429

2022

Mixed Media

16 x 16 Inches

 $400.00 + $29.00tax


El mundo fantástico de Frida Kahlo
$2,145

2022

36 x 48 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  2,000.00 +  $145.00tax

Frida
$1,984.13

2015

30 x 40 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,850.00 + $134.13tax

Francisco
$858

2012

24 x 36

Acrylic Paint

 $800.00 +  $58.00 tax

Ahora nos toca
$1,287

2024

30 x 40 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,200.00 + $87.00tax

The Bull-y
$2,145

2025

36 x 48 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  2,000.00 + $145.00tax

La Vida es Bella
$2,145

2025

36 x 48 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  2,000.00 + $145.00tax

Guadalupe
$1,287

2012

30 x 40

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,200.00 + $ 87.00tax

Malala
$1,287

2014

30 x 40 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,200.00 + $ 87.00tax

Jaguar Alebrije
$2,681.25

2023

8 x 4 feet

Acrylic paint on wood

 $  2,500.00 + $ 181.25tax

Alebrije 1
$1,930.50

2016

30 x 40 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,800.00 + $ 130.50tax

Alebrije 2
$1,930.50

2022

36 x 36 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,800.00 + $ 130.50 tax

Son en Blanco y negro tus lineas y las mias
$1,984.13

2025

30 x 30 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  1,850.00 + $ 134.13 tax

Dime Jaguar
$2,145

2025

36 x 36 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $  2,000.00 + $145.00 tax

Aprendiendo a volar
$1,018.88

2025

20 x 20 Inches

Acrylic Paint

 $ 950.00 + $ 68.88 tax

