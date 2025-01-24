rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Members agree to actively support the organization through volunteer efforts , especially during our Film Festival, and throughout the year at events, programs, and community initiatives.
As a voting member in good standing, you will have the right to vote in board elections every January and be in leading position within the organization.
All memberships expire on December 31st 2026
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This membership supports the mission of Latina Women’s League without active participation. Supporters do not have voting rights or attend internal meetings but may receive occasional updates and invitations to public events. Volunteering is always welcome.
All memberships expire on December 31st 2026
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing