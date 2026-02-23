<p>El Movimiento es Curativo</p>

Descubre sus otras campañas en curso y mantente al día con las próximas oportunidades.
Acerca de este evento
$
This registration option is available for those who would like to attend but are unable to contribute financially at this time.
Movement Is Healing is a guided online movement experience designed to support alignment, nervous system regulation, and long-term body awareness.
We believe healing should be accessible. If you choose this option, we simply ask that you help us grow the community by sharing this experience with someone who may benefit.
Please select your session date and reserve your space. Spots are limited.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!