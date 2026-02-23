<p>El Movimiento es Curativo</p>

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We Cant Stop Wont Stop Inc

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We Cant Stop Wont Stop Inc

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Movement Is Healing – Reserva de Donativos
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Reserva tu lugar contribuyendo con lo que puedas. Donación sugerida: $20–$35. Tu contribución apoya directamente a We Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Inc. y nuestros programas de sanación basados en movimiento. Nadie se queda fuera por falta de fondos.
Movement Is Healing – Community Access
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This registration option is available for those who would like to attend but are unable to contribute financially at this time.

Movement Is Healing is a guided online movement experience designed to support alignment, nervous system regulation, and long-term body awareness.

We believe healing should be accessible. If you choose this option, we simply ask that you help us grow the community by sharing this experience with someone who may benefit.

Please select your session date and reserve your space. Spots are limited.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!