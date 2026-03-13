Hands Off Foundation Incorporated
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Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

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Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

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Tea4Teal

2455 Costley Mill Rd NE

Conyers, GA 30013, USA

Añadir una donación para Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

$

General Admission
$25
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

This ticket includes admission for one adult and one youth (ages 10–17) to attend Tea4Teal, a Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience hosted by the Hands Off Foundation.


Guests will enjoy a charming afternoon featuring tea, light refreshments, and a welcoming community atmosphere, along with a meaningful conversation focused on confidence, personal boundaries, and consent education designed to help families start important conversations together.


✨ Your ticket includes:

• Admission for 1 adult + 1 youth (ages 10–17)

• Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience

• Light refreshments and tea service

• A short empowerment and consent education discussion

• A beautiful photo‑worthy setting and community experience


👒 Dress Code: Bridgerton‑inspired attire encouraged — elegant dresses, hats, gloves, and parasols are welcome!


Note:

Youth must attend with an adult. Guests 18 or older require their own ticket.


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