This ticket includes admission for one adult and one youth (ages 10–17) to attend Tea4Teal, a Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience hosted by the Hands Off Foundation.





Guests will enjoy a charming afternoon featuring tea, light refreshments, and a welcoming community atmosphere, along with a meaningful conversation focused on confidence, personal boundaries, and consent education designed to help families start important conversations together.





✨ Your ticket includes:

• Admission for 1 adult + 1 youth (ages 10–17)

• Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience

• Light refreshments and tea service

• A short empowerment and consent education discussion

• A beautiful photo‑worthy setting and community experience





👒 Dress Code: Bridgerton‑inspired attire encouraged — elegant dresses, hats, gloves, and parasols are welcome!





Note:

Youth must attend with an adult. Guests 18 or older require their own ticket.



