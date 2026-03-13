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Acerca de este evento
$
This ticket includes admission for one adult and one youth (ages 10–17) to attend Tea4Teal, a Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience hosted by the Hands Off Foundation.
Guests will enjoy a charming afternoon featuring tea, light refreshments, and a welcoming community atmosphere, along with a meaningful conversation focused on confidence, personal boundaries, and consent education designed to help families start important conversations together.
✨ Your ticket includes:
• Admission for 1 adult + 1 youth (ages 10–17)
• Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience
• Light refreshments and tea service
• A short empowerment and consent education discussion
• A beautiful photo‑worthy setting and community experience
👒 Dress Code: Bridgerton‑inspired attire encouraged — elegant dresses, hats, gloves, and parasols are welcome!
Note:
Youth must attend with an adult. Guests 18 or older require their own ticket.
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