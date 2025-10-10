El 7º Gala Anual de Color Azul: Edición Royal Flush.

“Play with Purpose. Dine. Dance. Donate.”





Your night of impact and indulgence starts here. 💠





The High Roller Experience includes:

✨ Full access to all casino games & entertainment

🍽️ Dinner & dessert stations worthy of a royal spread

🎶 Live music, dancing, and premium vibes all night

💬 Survivor storytelling moments that move and inspire





Admission is FREE, but contributions are strongly encouraged (suggested $50 per guest) to help us hit our $9,000 goal — fueling life-changing programs like The Teal Mobile and The Teal Pack Experience. An option to donate will be at the end of ticketing experience.





🪩 Dress to impress, bring your luck, and get ready for a night that’s more than fun — it’s healing in high style.