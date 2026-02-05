The Dalles Overground

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The Dalles Overground

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El Local de Entretenimiento The Dalles.

Funda para Vasos de Buho item
Funda para Vasos de Buho
$5

La funda para vasos de Buho viene en un solo color.

Festival T-Shirt item
Festival T-Shirt item
Festival T-Shirt
$20

Hoot 2026 Festival T-Shirt is available in seven sizes and two colors.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$15

2026 Hoot Festival tote bag is a Port Authority eco-blend tote with Hoot logo on the front.

Sticker item
Sticker
$1

The Dalles Hoot Festival - 3.25" full color stickers!

Special Edition T-Shirt item
Special Edition T-Shirt
$25

Hoot 2026 T-Shirt - Youth Original Design. The Dalles Overground is proud to partner with the Wasco County MARC program to feature an original design created by a local youth artist. This design comes in one color and seven sizes.

Puzzle item
Puzzle
$35

1,000 piece puzzle of the Hoot 2026 daily lineup poster.

Festival Poster item
Festival Poster
$5

11x17 Hoot 2026 Festival Poster.

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