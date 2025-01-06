1736 Family Crisis Center
1736 Family Crisis Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
CalWORKs
Provides support to domestic violence victims with children who lack sufficient funds for basic needs, helping them overcome employment barriers and achieve independence.
Crisis Intervention
Expands emergency shelter/housing assistance and supportive services to crime victims/survivors with specialized needs.
Elder and Dependent Adult Services
Offers support, resources, counseling, and assistance to older adults recovering from abuse.
Food Distribution Project
Distributes dry goods, produce, and bread to the community every 2nd and 4th Friday in partnership with The Sam Simon Feeding Families Foundation.
About
1736 Family Crisis Center
Founded in 1986
1986
EIN
953989251
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Support Services
Address
2116 ARLINGTON AVE STE 200 LOS ANGELES, California 90018-1353 United States
Website
www.1736fcc.org
Phone
(323)-737-3900
Email address
-
About
1736 Family Crisis Center, founded in 1972, provides comprehensive support to individuals and families in crisis. They offer shelter and services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and homelessness, with a focus on developing safe and self-sufficient lives. Programs include 24-hour emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, and legal assistance.
Mission
Comprehensively help children, women, men, and families through crisis circumstances and improve their prospects for long-term housing, safety, survival, financial stability, and independence.
