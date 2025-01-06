1736 Family Crisis Center

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

CalWORKs

Provides support to domestic violence victims with children who lack sufficient funds for basic needs, helping them overcome employment barriers and achieve independence.

Crisis Intervention

Expands emergency shelter/housing assistance and supportive services to crime victims/survivors with specialized needs.

Elder and Dependent Adult Services

Offers support, resources, counseling, and assistance to older adults recovering from abuse.

Food Distribution Project

Distributes dry goods, produce, and bread to the community every 2nd and 4th Friday in partnership with The Sam Simon Feeding Families Foundation.

