Support 

1736 Family Crisis Center

 — 
Lifesaving support for all in need.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

1736 Family Crisis Center

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
1736 Family Crisis Center
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
1736 Family Crisis Center
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
1736 Family Crisis Center
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

1736 Family Crisis Center

100% of your purchase supports 
1736 Family Crisis Center
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
1736 Family Crisis Center

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

CalWORKs

Provides support to domestic violence victims with children who lack sufficient funds for basic needs, helping them overcome employment barriers and achieve independence.

Crisis Intervention

Expands emergency shelter/housing assistance and supportive services to crime victims/survivors with specialized needs.

Elder and Dependent Adult Services

Offers support, resources, counseling, and assistance to older adults recovering from abuse.

Food Distribution Project

Distributes dry goods, produce, and bread to the community every 2nd and 4th Friday in partnership with The Sam Simon Feeding Families Foundation.

About

1736 Family Crisis Center

Founded in

1986

EIN

953989251

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Support Services

Address

2116 ARLINGTON AVE STE 200 LOS ANGELES, California 90018-1353 United States

Website

www.1736fcc.org

Phone

(323)-737-3900

Email address

-

Socials
1736 Family Crisis Center
About

1736 Family Crisis Center, founded in 1972, provides comprehensive support to individuals and families in crisis. They offer shelter and services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and homelessness, with a focus on developing safe and self-sufficient lives. Programs include 24-hour emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, and legal assistance.

Mission

Comprehensively help children, women, men, and families through crisis circumstances and improve their prospects for long-term housing, safety, survival, financial stability, and independence.

