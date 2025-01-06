18th Street Arts Complex
About
18th Street Arts Complex
Founded in
1984
EIN
953825203
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address
1639 18TH ST SANTA MONICA, California 90404-3807 United States
Website
18thstreet.org
Phone
(310)-453-3711
Email address
About
Founded in 1988, 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica fosters public dialogue through contemporary art. As SoCal's largest artist residency, they've supported 6,000+ artists, offering residencies, exhibitions, and events.
Mission
18th Street Arts Center believes that art making is an essential component of a vibrant, just and healthy society and that creative action is a vital part of individual wellbeing.
What $2,100 could fund instead: