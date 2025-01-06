1925 Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Scholarships
Supporting students in undergraduate, graduate, and trade programs with scholarships.
Emergency Assistance
Offering financial relief during crises like natural disasters or illness.
Community Support
Backing local Mamaroneck charities such as the first aid squad and volunteer firemen.
Founded in
2024
EIN
923410503
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
900 RUSHMORE AVE MAMARONECK, New York 10543-4527 United States
Website
1925fondation.org
Phone
(191)-469-81600
Email address
About
The 1925 Foundation supports Beach Point Club employees and their families through education and emergency aid. Founded in 2024, the organization aims to uplift lives by providing assistance during challenging times.
Mission
1925 Foundation Inc is dedicated to uplifting Mamaroneck, New York, by supporting local initiatives and fostering positive change in the community.
