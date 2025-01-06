1st Northern California Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Services
Offers a variety of products and services including savings accounts and loans to help members achieve their financial goals.
Founded in
2018
EIN
941175509
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1111 PINE ST MARTINEZ, California 94553-1702 United States
Website
www.1stnorcalcu.org
Phone
(888)-387-8632
Email address
-
1st Nor Cal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a cooperative financial institution serving over 30,000 members in Contra Costa, Solano, and Alameda counties. As a not-for-profit, they prioritize members' financial goals by offering lower loan rates, higher interest on deposits, and lower fees. Membership is open to those who live, work, attend school, or worship in these counties. They are committed to 'people helping people'.
1ST NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CREDIT UNION offers accessible financial services in Martinez, California, helping members achieve their financial goals with care and reliability.
