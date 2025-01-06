About

1st Nor Cal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a cooperative financial institution serving over 30,000 members in Contra Costa, Solano, and Alameda counties. As a not-for-profit, they prioritize members' financial goals by offering lower loan rates, higher interest on deposits, and lower fees. Membership is open to those who live, work, attend school, or worship in these counties. They are committed to 'people helping people'.

Mission

1ST NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CREDIT UNION offers accessible financial services in Martinez, California, helping members achieve their financial goals with care and reliability.