About

A Home Within, founded in 1994, provides free, long-term, relationship-based therapy to foster youth across the US. They connect current and former foster youth with licensed therapists, offering open-ended individual psychotherapy to heal trauma and promote well-being. Their mission is to transform mental health care for foster youth and build the field of the future.

Mission

A Home Within provides transformative mental health care to foster youth, while building the field of the future.