The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Individual Psychotherapy
Offers free, open-ended, individual psychotherapy to current and former foster youth by connecting them with licensed therapists.
Founded in
2001
EIN
943402610
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
195 41ST ST UNIT 11172 OAKLAND, California 94611-7006 United States
Website
www.ahomewithin.org
Phone
(188)-889-82249
Email address
About
A Home Within, founded in 1994, provides free, long-term, relationship-based therapy to foster youth across the US. They connect current and former foster youth with licensed therapists, offering open-ended individual psychotherapy to heal trauma and promote well-being. Their mission is to transform mental health care for foster youth and build the field of the future.
Mission
A Home Within provides transformative mental health care to foster youth, while building the field of the future.
