Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Field Trips
Offering matinee performances, pre/post-show discussions, and study guides to enhance classroom learning through live classical theater.
Enrichment Programs
Pre-professional program for young theater artists providing behind-the-scenes knowledge and insight into theater production.
Theatre Immersion Program
Free program offering teens access to rehearsals, conversations with cast members, and opening night experiences.
Apprenticeship Program
Paid program for BIPOC theater artists, providing hands-on experience and training with theater professionals.
About
A Noise Within
Founded in
1993
EIN
954443878
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
3352 E FOOTHILL BLVD PASADENA, California 91107-3111 United States
Website
www.anoisewithin.org
Phone
(626)-356-3100
Email address
About
A Noise Within, founded in 1991, is a leading regional theater company in Pasadena, CA. They produce classic plays to enrich the community, embrace universal human experiences, and challenge perspectives. ANW offers world-class performances and extensive education programs for students and teachers, serving over 285,000 students to date.
Mission
A Noise Within enriches the community by producing classic plays, engaging over 18,000 Southern California students each year and fostering a deep appreciation for theatre and the arts.
