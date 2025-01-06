powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

A Noise Within

 — 
Explore universal human experiences through classic plays.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

A Noise Within

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
A Noise Within
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
A Noise Within
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
A Noise Within
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

A Noise Within

100% of your purchase supports 
A Noise Within
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

A Noise Within

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Field Trips

Offering matinee performances, pre/post-show discussions, and study guides to enhance classroom learning through live classical theater.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Enrichment Programs

Pre-professional program for young theater artists providing behind-the-scenes knowledge and insight into theater production.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Theatre Immersion Program

Free program offering teens access to rehearsals, conversations with cast members, and opening night experiences.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Apprenticeship Program

Paid program for BIPOC theater artists, providing hands-on experience and training with theater professionals.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

A Noise Within

Founded in

1993

EIN

954443878

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

3352 E FOOTHILL BLVD PASADENA, California 91107-3111 United States

Website

www.anoisewithin.org

Phone

(626)-356-3100

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
A Noise Within
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

A Noise Within, founded in 1991, is a leading regional theater company in Pasadena, CA. They produce classic plays to enrich the community, embrace universal human experiences, and challenge perspectives. ANW offers world-class performances and extensive education programs for students and teachers, serving over 285,000 students to date.

Mission

A Noise Within enriches the community by producing classic plays, engaging over 18,000 Southern California students each year and fostering a deep appreciation for theatre and the arts.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
A Noise Within

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!