About

A Noise Within, founded in 1991, is a leading regional theater company in Pasadena, CA. They produce classic plays to enrich the community, embrace universal human experiences, and challenge perspectives. ANW offers world-class performances and extensive education programs for students and teachers, serving over 285,000 students to date.

Mission

A Noise Within enriches the community by producing classic plays, engaging over 18,000 Southern California students each year and fostering a deep appreciation for theatre and the arts.