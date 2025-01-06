About

Aabroo USA, founded in 2023, supports Aabroo Educational Welfare Organization by providing resources to help poor children through education, healthcare, and disaster relief. AABROO USA, Inc. is an IRS approved 501(c)3 charitable organization.

Mission

Our mission is to financially support Aabroo Educational Welfare Organization, as well as charitable projects in the areas of healthcare, distaster relief, poverty alleviation, homeless shelters and basic nutrition with donations from individuals and organizations in North America. Opening doors and changing lives.