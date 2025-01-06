Aabroo Usa
Donate to
Aabroo Usa
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Aabroo Usa
Shop to support
Aabroo Usa
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Aabroo Usa
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Zakat Collection
Collects Zakat from the local Muslim community to support underprivileged Muslim students, adhering to Islamic values.
Qurbani Program
Offers Qurbani services during Eid-ul-Azha, distributing the meat to the poor and needy.
Sadaqa Donations
Collects Sadaqa donations from trustees and local communities to provide assistance to underprivileged students.
Educate a Child
Provides educational sponsorships to low-income students in the Pakistani community for $10 per month per child.
About
Aabroo Usa
Founded in
2023
EIN
933346677
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
4323 N KEDVALE AVE APT E CHICAGO, Illinois 60641-2168 United States
Website
aabroousa.org
Phone
(122)-479-59515
Email address
About
Aabroo USA, founded in 2023, supports Aabroo Educational Welfare Organization by providing resources to help poor children through education, healthcare, and disaster relief. AABROO USA, Inc. is an IRS approved 501(c)3 charitable organization.
Mission
Our mission is to financially support Aabroo Educational Welfare Organization, as well as charitable projects in the areas of healthcare, distaster relief, poverty alleviation, homeless shelters and basic nutrition with donations from individuals and organizations in North America. Opening doors and changing lives.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: