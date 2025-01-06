Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
Donate to
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
Shop to support
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
General Studies and Jewish Studies
The school offers a dual curriculum of general studies and Jewish studies, fostering critical thinking and a love of learning.
About
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
Founded in
1973
EIN
952794822
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
17701 DEVONSHIRE ST NORTHRIDGE, California 91325-1213 United States
Website
www.heschel.com
Phone
(818)-368-5781
Email address
About
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School, founded in 1972 in the San Fernando Valley, is a TK-8 Jewish day school grounded in Jewish values. It aims to provide exemplary programs in both General and Judaic studies, fostering integrity, justice, intellectual curiosity, and compassion.
Mission
Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School nurtures young minds in Northridge, California, fostering a supportive environment for students to learn and grow together.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: