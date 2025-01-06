About

Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School, founded in 1972 in the San Fernando Valley, is a TK-8 Jewish day school grounded in Jewish values. It aims to provide exemplary programs in both General and Judaic studies, fostering integrity, justice, intellectual curiosity, and compassion.

Mission

Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School nurtures young minds in Northridge, California, fostering a supportive environment for students to learn and grow together.