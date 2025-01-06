Ace Camp Of Maine
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bangor ACE Camp
An overnight summer camp for students ages 13-17 interested in aviation careers. Includes classes, hands-on projects, leadership training, and flying.
About
Ace Camp Of Maine
Founded in
2023
EIN
922502891
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
319 MAIN ST BIDDEFORD, Maine 04005-2354 United States
Website
www.maineacecamp.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
ACE Camp of Maine, founded in 2023, is a summer aviation education program for middle and high school students. It offers a wide range of aviation career exploration experiences. Campers learn about aviation history, the physics of flight, and visit aviation sites.
Mission
Campers experience instruction in aviation history, the physics of flight, and field trips to aviation sites with hands-on activities.
