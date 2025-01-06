Ad Astra Institute For Science Fiction & The Speculative Imaginat
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Speculative Fiction Workshops
Workshops for writers of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other speculative genres to improve their craft.
Writing Spec-Fic Humor
A course on bringing humor to speculative fiction writing.
Fantasy & Science Fiction Novel Master Class
An intensive masterclass for novelists in the fantasy and science fiction genres.
About
Founded in
2024
EIN
931457776
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
1809 INDIANA ST LAWRENCE, Kansas 66044-4051 United States
Website
adastra-sf.com
Phone
Email address
About
Ad Astra Institute, founded in 2024 in Lawrence, KS, is a nonprofit bringing together creators, readers, educators, and fans of science fiction with STEM professionals. It offers interdisciplinary workshops, courses, and seminars, using speculative fiction as a tool to enrich understanding and creation.
Mission
Ad Astra Institute brings creators, readers, educators, and fans of SF together with STEM professionals to study and create speculative fiction.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
