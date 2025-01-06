Adapt
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Outpatient Detox
A 7-day-a-week program (7-21 days) with medical monitoring and counseling.
Teen & Adolescent Program
A safe, supportive environment for youth recovering from addiction.
Adult Program
Outpatient rehab and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP).
Founded in
1975
EIN
930611783
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
621 W MADRONE ST ROSEBURG, Oregon 97470-3090 United States
Website
adaptoregon.org
Phone
(888)-692-6675
Adapt Integrated Health Care provides communities access to world-class primary care, addictions treatment, behavioral health care and prevention services.
{Similar 1}
