The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
The Bridge Program
Offers free spaces at virtual Portfolio Reviews to qualified, unrepped photographers from underrepresented communities, providing networking and guidance opportunities.
Advertising Photographers Of America Los Angeles
Founded in
1983
EIN
953761060
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
9190 W OLYMPIC BLVD 212 BEVERLY HILLS, California 90212-3540 United States
Website
apanational.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
APA Los Angeles organizes events, negotiates benefits, holds seminars, promotes member work, advocates for artists' rights and copyright, and champions image makers.
{Similar 1}
