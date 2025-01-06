Advocating Community Equity
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Building Food Justice Leaders
Equity Advocates builds the capacity of food justice leaders from across New York State to advocate collectively to dismantle food inequity through policy and systems change.
About
Founded in
2023
EIN
924010386
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
6021 64TH AVE RIVERDALE, Maryland 20737-2923 United States
Website
acedmv.org
Phone
Email address
About
Advocating Community Equity, founded in 2023 in Riverdale, MD, aims to provide community members with access to resources that reduce systemic barriers. They are a human service advocate working to create a more equitable community.
Mission
Advocating Community Equity works to advance fairness and opportunity for all in Riverdale, Maryland, fostering a more inclusive and supportive community.
