Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Women's & Girls' Empowerment
Dedicated to empowering women and girls in Afghanistan.
Enhanced Resilience
Aims to improve the resilience of communities in Afghanistan.
Humanitarian Action
Provides humanitarian aid to those in need in Afghanistan.
About
Afghan Care
Founded in
2017
EIN
943132203
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 132 HAYWARD, California 94543-0132 United States
Website
afghan-care.org
Phone
(151)-077-65674
Email address
-
About
Afghan Care, founded in 2017, empowers refugees and underserved individuals and families in Alameda County. They offer programs providing food, access to vocational education, and referrals to resources promoting well-being, fostering resilience and self-sufficiency.
Mission
Afghan Care helps identify a career path and develop vocational skills, providing guidance and referrals for new career paths.
