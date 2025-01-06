Aids Healthcare Foundation
Donate to
Aids Healthcare Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Aids Healthcare Foundation
Shop to support
Aids Healthcare Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Aids Healthcare Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
AHF Healthcare Centers
Provides expert HIV care delivered by experienced and compassionate staff.
AHF Pharmacy
Offers specialty HIV care and pharmacy services.
Healthy Housing Foundation
Provides stable, affordable housing units to those in need.
HIV Clinical Fellowship
A 1-year paid program training medical professionals to become experts in comprehensive HIV medical care.
About
Aids Healthcare Foundation
Founded in
1992
EIN
954112121
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
6255 W SUNSET BL 21ST FL LOS ANGELES, California 90028-7422 United States
Website
www.aidshealth.org
Phone
(323)-860-5200
Email address
About
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), est. 1992, is a global non-profit providing medical care for people living with HIV/AIDS. AHF aims to eradicate HIV/AIDS through healthcare centers, pharmacies, prevention, testing, and strategic partnerships, serving millions worldwide.
Mission
AIDS Healthcare Foundation provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy, regardless of ability to pay, to those in need.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: