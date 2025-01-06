About

The Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation, founded in 1995, operates the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, CA. The museum uses the historic USS Hornet aircraft carrier to promote awareness and understanding of history, science, technology, and service. Through collections, exhibits, and educational programs, they honor the legacy of the USS Hornet and its role in WWII and the Apollo missions, offering STEM programs and interactive experiences for youth and adults.

Mission

Our mission is to utilize USS Hornet and the collections, exhibitions, and educational programming to promote awareness and understanding of history, science, technology, and service.