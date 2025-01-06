Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Alameda Unified Hearst Foundation Grant Field Trip
Provides Alameda elementary schools (grades 3-5) with funded field trips focused on STEM and history education aboard the USS Hornet.
Grey Ghost Encounters!
Offers opportunities for paranormal investigation in the haunted corridors of the USS Hornet.
Kick the Tires & Light the Fires
Details not available.
Mission Strike
Connects participants with Hornet Veteran Naval Aviators.
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation
1995
943226801
501(c)(3)
Arts & Culture
707 W HORNET AVE PIER 3 ALAMEDA, California 94501-5006 United States
uss-hornet.org
(510)-521-8448
The Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation, founded in 1995, operates the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, CA. The museum uses the historic USS Hornet aircraft carrier to promote awareness and understanding of history, science, technology, and service. Through collections, exhibits, and educational programs, they honor the legacy of the USS Hornet and its role in WWII and the Apollo missions, offering STEM programs and interactive experiences for youth and adults.
Mission
Our mission is to utilize USS Hornet and the collections, exhibitions, and educational programming to promote awareness and understanding of history, science, technology, and service.
What $2,100 could fund instead: